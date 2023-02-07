2023: Struggle for southern presidency must not fail – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on people of the state not to allow the struggle for southern presidency to fail.

Akeredolu said that since the North had produced the president for eight years, it was the turn of the South to occupy the presidency.

He added that the nation-wide acceptability enjoyed by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, was a signal of victory in the coming election.

Akeredolu made the call at the APC Ondo North Senatorial Campaign Rally held in Owo on Monday.

The governor assured that the country would flourish under Tinubu, if elected as president.

He explained that no amount of gimmicks and conspiracy could scuttle the victory of the party’s presidential candidate.

He said Tinubu was a man whose time had come.

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is tested and trusted. He has been governor of Lagos and we know how he transformed the state .

” I can assure you, Nigeria will move forward under Tinubu as president,” he said.

The governor urged the people to go out enmass and vote for the APC from Tinubu to the House of Assembly candidates.

Akeredolu called on the people of Owo, Ose and Akoko to vote massively for the senatorial candidate of the party, Pastor Jide Ipinsagba, adding that his experience in the private sector would help him deliver on his mandate, if elected.

He also urged the people to drum support for all the House of Representatives candidates of the party.

The governor said Mr Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Timehin Adelegbe and Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati, as House of Representatives candidates, would bring quality representation to the people of their federal constituency.

Akeredolu also campaigned for the candidates of the state House of Assembly in the senatorial district.

They include Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi,

Owo Constituency 1; Mrs Morenike Witherspoon, Owo Constituency 2; Mr Olatunji Maxima, Ose Constituency; Mr Gbogi Emmanuel, Akoko South West Constituency 1; Mr Akeju Bukunmi, Akoko South West Constituency 2.

Othera are Mr Alaye Adesina, Akoko South East Constituency; Mr Oluwatoyin Japhet, Akoko North East Constituency; Mr Bolaji Atere, Akoko North West Constituency 1 and Mr Taofik Mohammed, Akoko North West Constituency 2.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, enjoined the people to vote for the APC.

Adegoroye stressed the need for the party members to prioritise party loyalty for its progress and development.

The Chairman of the party in the state , Mr Ade Adetimehin, said Owo indigenes were known for their roles in standing for justice and equality in the country’s democracy.

“This is Owo. Akeredolu championed the struggle for Southern Presidency. Baba Ajasin championed the June 12 struggle.

” Akeredolu has championed Tinubu’s presidency. Let us go to our unit, ward and local government. It is time for Yoruba to be President.

“This election is for the progressive . Our country will move forward under Tinubu. Vote Tinubu and all the Senate, Reps, and House of Assembly candidates under the APC. Don’t sell your votes.

“Akeredolu’s performance will earn APC victory in Ondo state. This vote should be across board, top to bottom. The ideology of our party is welfarism,” he stated.

Adetimehin later received some PDP members in Akoko, led by Mr Bada Sunday and Mr Sola Dauda into the APC.

The governor later presented the flag of the party to all the candidates.