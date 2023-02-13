2023: Southwest youths endorse Atiku/Okowa presidential bid

Okowa and Atiku

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

ABOUT 12 days to the 2023 presidential election, slated for February 25, youths from the south western region have announced their support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his vice, Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a statement signed by the national youth leader of the PDP, Prince Muhammad Kadede Suleiman, in Lagos, the endorsement which took place in Lagos, among other endorsements showed that the youths have accepted the Atiku/Okowa mandate.

The deputy coordinator Zone D, Comrade Alao John, who represented his principal and currently undergoing youth service, moved the motion to adopt Atiku Abubakar.

Commending the youth leaders and stakeholders for the endorsements, Suleiman thanked the youth for taking the right decision to endorse a competent leader who, he claimed, has a clear vision to lead Nigeria out of her current woes.

He, therefore, urged the Nigerian youths to not only vote but wait to ensure that their votes count during the election.

On his part, the deputy national youth leader of the PDP told the youths to reject the party APC whose leadership has borrowed into our future and shamelessly embezzled the nation’s treasury.

He urged youths to vote for “a seasoned administrator to lead the country, than having a seasoned godfather in Aso rock.”