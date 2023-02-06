2023: Sokoto network endorses Atiku/Okowa, Ubandoma/Sagir Bafarawa

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto Network For Good Governance, has at a press conference Sunday, said, the only political party ready to bring the needed progress and development in Nigeria and Sokoto state is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).



The group said they arrived at the conclusion after following the general pasture and postulations of all political parties in the ballot, saying that PDP is the only party that is glaringly and prepared for the task of rebuilding Nigeria as a country.



The Association further passed a vote of confidence and trust on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who is the current chairman of Nigerian Governors forum and Director General Atiku/ Okowa presidential campaign Organisation, for standing firm against all forms of political violence.



The Association also went ahead to endorsed the candidature of Atiku/ Okowa based it’s their in-depth analysis of the current situation in the country and the level of preparedness by candidates to confront the challenges head on.



” Atiku has a comprehensive picture of Nigerian situation and is adequately prepared to steer the Nigerian ship which is currently ruffling around the political Bermuda triangle this nation.” Says the Association.



” The PDP Presidential Candidate is a public servant of unequal reputation and an entrepreneur with a sound mind capable of communicating effectively for the understanding of all Nigerians.

” Today, you and I know that one has to buy money before he use same to buy food or any other items, we abandoned our farms for fear of the unknown which has no end in sight.” the group stated.

” After careful study of all available candidates and profiles, we came to a conclusion that we also endorsed Malam Saidu Umar Ubandoma and his running mate Alhaji Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, all trained financial experts and administrators , adding that, the duo have the needed experience to provide sound Leadership to Sokoto state”



The Association however condemned in strongest terms some utterances purportedly made by the APC stalwart in the state, whose remarks suggested public incitement for social upheavals or storm of violence capable of causing chaors and anarchy during Elections.



” We called on security agencies to closely monitor the speeches delivered by some desperate politicians and apply sanctions on them as at when possible”