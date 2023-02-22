2023 Social Justice Day: Injustice cause of Nigeria’s problem – Amnesty Int’l

…says injustice unaddressed affects human rights

…condemns IPOB’s declaration of sit-at-home order

…expresses optimism over INEC’s readiness to conduct elections





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





AS Nigeria joins other countries to commemorate 2023 Social Justice Day amid currency crisis, insurgency, banditry, herder-farmer clashes, kidnapping, money ritual, poor infrastructure, mass migration, collapsed educational system, harsh business environment, hunger, ethnic, religious and regional sentiments and bias, hate speech, oppression, and other vices, Amnesty International Nigeria, AIN, yesterday, asserted that injustice remains root cause of Nigeria’s problems.

The Chairman Board of Trustees, AIN, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, made the assertion at AIN’s commemoration of the World Social Justice Day 2023 and farewell in honour of the Country Director, AIN, Osai Ojigho.

Rafsanjani maintained that injustice has remained the root cause of most problems Nigeria and Nigerians go through, which has devastated the fabrics of peace, justice, and development over the years.

According to him, the way things are now the issue of injustice will continue to stunt the progress of the country.

This 2023 theme for the Day is; ‘Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice’.

World Day of Social Justice is an international day recognizing the need to promote social justice, which includes efforts to tackle issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, human rights, and social protections.

He said: “Injustice is a fundamental challenge that is affecting everything in the country. As a result of injustice, there is inequality, grand corruption, conflict and violence, many Nigerians are in absolute poverty, many Nigerians have no job, children of people cannot go to school, hospitals and medical care is not affordable.

“So injustice is a word that is surrounded with problems that we are facing because if there is justice and fairness, things will be resolved amicably and everyone will have his or her right being protected but injustice means that you have no right; somebody can brutalize a citizen and if he or she goes to police station, he or she is being extorted and if she or she says no to corruption the person is shot. Someone just abused their right and if he or she protests against it the person is bundled into a cell or prison, or if he or she simply criticizes wrong policies somebody will bundle him or her into prison.”

Speaking further, he also pointed out that injustice if left unaddressed will affect human rights, “So injustice is a major fundamental problem that we are facing in Nigeria, and we have to address it because without addressing injustice you cannot address issues of human rights.

“Social justice in Nigeria has continued to be a major dominant feature of human rights abuses or violation. Therefore, in Nigeria, as a result of the social injustice, all those problems that we have enumerated continue to manifest, dominate governance, and even relationship between individual and community, groups and government.

“So until we are able to deal with issues of social justice in this country, it will be difficult for Nigerians to realize their potential to compete favourably, participate in governance process in Nigeria because as a lot of injustice some Nigerians cannot even contest election, peacefully go out and vote because some people who want to terminate their lives as they threaten them.”

However, he expressed concern that with the recent threat allegedly issued by the Independent Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, there might be voter apathy during the Saturday presidential polls.

“We just got threats from some groups saying that they have declared about a three- day lockdown that nobody should go out and vote during the election. That is not fair.

“They have their right to refuse to participate in the election but do not stop other people who are interested in participating. So both non-state actors and the state actors continue to perpetuate injustice in Nigeria, and we need to realize that that is a breach of the fundamental right of the people”, he said.

On the issue of voter apathy during the 2023 general elections starting with the presidential election on Saturday February 25, he accused the government of creating the atmosphere for that.

“It is very clear that the government had also created conditions for some people to stay away from the election. First, the non-state actors, particularly the IPOB who have declared that for three days there will be total lockdown in the South East region and a lot of people will be afraid to go and participate in the election because they are afraid they will maybe kill or they may be brutalized. So clearly, there might be an absence of people coming to cast their votes.

“In other parts of the country politicians are preaching violence is equally of a great concern that those peace loving Nigerians, especially people with a disability, may not be able to go there is violence. So in other words, you are also depriving them from participating in the election.

“So, these are some of the features that we are likely going to have and that are why we are actually encouraging Nigerians to stay away from violence. Violence does not produce any positive results. Violence can only trigger more problems that you are trying to solve”, he stated.

Meanwhile, he (Rafsanjani) advised security agencies on professionalism and how to avoid any form of abuse of voters before, during and after the elections.

“I am calling on the security to ensure that they maintain professionalism neutralism, courtesy, unbiased, and ensure that they do not allow themselves to be bought by politicians because they are being observed, monitored locally and globally”, he added.