2023 Polls: Yiaga Africa educates voters on accreditation procedure, BVAS, others

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH four days to the 2023 general elections, an election observer, Yiaga Africa, Tuesday, educated voters on accreditation procedure, how the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, works, results collation, and others in order for to have a smooth electoral process.

Yiaga Africa’s Executive Director, Samson Itodo, explained that the voter education exercise has been carried out by Yiaga Africa across the country as a way to compliment the job of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, and election observer.

Itodo said his organisation had also printed copies of booklets on how the electoral process works and distributed to Nigerians including other CSOs, NGOs and media for widespread information in order to help citizens’ understand and effectively participate in the electoral process.

Reading from the booklet titled ‘My Election Buddy’ he said: “The Electoral Act 2022 gives INEC the power to use any technological device for election. The BVAS is the technological device prescribed by INEC for voter accreditation. The BVAS is used for three major activities; During voter registration, it serves as a voter enrolment device used to register voters; On Election Day, it is used to accredit voters before voting; and It is used to upload and transmit election results on Election Day.

“How the BVAS works; the BVAS reads the Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, and authenticates voters’ biometrics (fingerprints and facial recognition) before voting; To read the PVC, it can scan the barcode or QR code on the PVC or the Voter’s Register, or presiding officer can input the last six digits of the intending voter’s Voter Identification Number, VIN, or the intending voter’s last name, this is to verify the genuineness of the PVCs and accredit voters to vote.

“Beyond accreditation, the BVAS is also used to upload Polling Unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal, IREV, in real time, in the course of an election; To do this, the BVAS us used to capture the results after the conclusion of the election at a polling unit and immediately transmit them to the Portal that is accessible to the public; The BVAS doesn’t require internet connectivity to function. As long as the battery is charged and the device is configured properly it can function optimally. Internet connectivity is only required for transmission of results.”

However, on what will INEC do if a BVAS fails to function on Election Day, he said, “Assuming the BVAS fails to function at your Polling Unit, there is a provision for such occurrence in the 2022 Electoral Act and INEC guidelines. This is how the situation will be managed.

“Where he BVAS deployed to your polling unit malefactions continuously, accreditation and voting will be suspended until a new BVAS is provided; Where a BVAS us replaced in the middle of an election, the data of the accredited voters in the faulty BVAS shall be merged with the data in the replacement BVAS to calculate the number of accredited voters; Where the new or replacement BVAS is not available by 2:30pm, the election shall be cancelled and the accreditation and voting shall continue the following day. The law gives INEC 24 hours to continue the election.

“However, if the result in the polling unit or units where a BVAS malfunctions and a replacement was not provided will not substantially affect the final result of the whole election, INEC will go ahead and declare a winner without conducting election in those polling units.”

Meanwhile, speaking on election results collation and transmission, he said, “The 2022 Electoral Act provides two modes of collation and transmission of results. The first is manual and the second mode is electronic.

“The manual procedure involves four steps namely; counting of ballot papers; recording of results on specific form (EC8A); Endorsement of EC8A by candidates/polling agents; and Physical delivery to collation centres.

“The second mode entails a 2-step electronic procedure form Polling Units involving; Recording of accreditation data; and Direct transmission of results.

“In the event of dispute over manual/physical Polling Unit results at collation level, the electronically-transmitted result shall be used to resolve it.”

he also said on the issue of how a winner is determined in a presidential election based on the two types of election holding on February 25 and March 11, 2023, which are executive and legislative elections at the national and state levels respectively, “The legal requirement for declaring a winner in these two types of election are different. INEC cannot announce a winner if these legal requirements are not fulfilled.

“For legislative elections, winners emerge through Simple Majority. Any candidate with the highest number of votes is declared a winner.

“For executive election like Presidential election, the Constitution sets two major criteria for determining a winner of a presidential election; A presidential candidate must secure the highest number of votes cast at the election; and he or she must secure not less than 25 per cent of votes cast in at least two-thirds of all the states of the federation and FCT.

“None of the current presidential candidates running in the 2023 election will be declared a winner if he/she doesn’t secure a majority of votes cast on February 25th 2023 and 25 per cent of the votes cast in 24 States. What if a candidate does not secure this threshold what happens? INEC must conduct a second election, known as a ‘run-off’ within 21 days from the date of the declaration of result in the first election.

Who will make it to the ballot in a run-off election? “The first will be the presidential candidate who secured the highest number of lawful votes; the second is the one among the remaining candidates who has a majority of votes in the highest number of states; where there is more than one candidate with majority of the votes in the highest number of the states, the one with the highest total number of votes will be the second candidate for the election; and victory in a run-off election is by simple majority.”