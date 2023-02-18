Students assure Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu of 4m votes

Students across10 tertiary institutions in Lagos State have



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Students across10 tertiary institutions in Lagos State have unanimously endorsed the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term, promising to give both flagbearers over four million votes in the upcoming general elections in the state.

The students said that their over 4 million members in Lagos have decided to vote for both candidates, Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, and their decision was based on their contribution towards education and human development in the state.

According to them, the recent upgrade of the Colleges of Education and a Polytechnic further convinced them that giving Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu their votes would bring more development to education in Lagos.

The students from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Lagos State University, LASU, Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, LASUED, among others, endorsed the candidates on Friday, during a rally at the Onikan Stadium.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, described the rally as a huge success.

Wahab stated that such an endorsement rally by students was unprecedented.

He noted that though there could be students of certain institutions endorsing one politician or the other in the past, for all students of tertiary institutions in the state, whether FG or State government-owned or private unanimously endorse a sitting governor for a second term.

Wahab, however, attributed Sanwo- Olu’s general endorsement to his leadership quality.

“The administration has been so proactive in implementing various reforms geared towards making the educational system in the State a model for the country and beyond,” he said.

According to the Special Adviser, “it is only in Lagos that a state can establish two universities at the same time.

“Not only that Mr Governor had secured all necessary certificates of recognition for the Universities, that is, LASUED and LASUSTECH, but the two Universities are also admitting students that sat for the 2022/23 academic exercise as we speak.”

Presenting the governor a certificate of endorsement, the National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS,, Ishaq Giwa, described the Governor as being super active in governance.

Giwa promised Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu that the students would often be available, to work with them so as to achieve their dream during the upcoming polls in the state.

“We are here to tell you that we are with you on this journey. Be rest assured that we will always be there for you anytime that you call on us”, he added.

The students, speaking through the Lagos NANS chairman, Tolulope Olusesi, said the priority accorded the tertiary education in Lagos by the Sanwo-Olu administration was unrivalled, describing the upgrade of former Lagos State Polytechnic and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education as “top-notch.”

Students’ Union President of LASU, Adeoye Adelakun, said the tertiary education programmes and policies implemented by the Governor were designed to support students’ academic aspirations.

Under the Sanwo-Olu administration, the LASU union president said the school had its standards raised and rose to become the Best State-owned University in the country.

He added that the Governor complimented his support for LASU with the building of a magnificent students’ arcade for union activities.

Adelakun said the students resolved to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by giving him support for the second term, stressing that Sanwo-Olu’s re-election would further enhance education value in Lagos.

He said: “This endorsement rally is quite significant and it is different from what others have been doing.

“We are students and we are direct beneficiaries of Sanwo-Olu’s education programmes. We have seen the firsthand impacts of Mr. Governor’s policies and we are out here to appreciate these efforts.

“On behalf of Lagos State University students, I express our appreciation for making the school as the Best State University in Nigeria.

“This is because of nothing but the academic standing of the school. We are also thankful for the gift of the students’ arcade, which is the best of its kind in Africa.”

Also, the Student Union leader for LASUED, Okechukwu Samuel, disclosed that the APC has made the state conducive for non-indigenes to achieve whatever they dream of, saying “I never believed that I could be leading a school in Lagos but here I am doing so.

“This indicates that the governor has made the state open for everyone irrespective of their ethnicity and status.”

Accepting the endorsement on behalf of himself and Tinubu, the governor described the students’ gesture as a morale booster in their ongoing campaign for the 2023 poll.

Also speaking at the rally, the president of the National Union of Lagos State Students, NULASS, Shasanya Akinola stated that the rally was put together in appreciation of the contributions of Tinubu and governor Sanwo-Olu to the growth of education in the state.

Akinola said the students were encouraged to drum support for the two principal contestants because of their previous antecedents.

He said Tinubu was the one that established local bursaries and scholarships to support indigent students to realize their dream, adding that he created different platforms for students to strive and achieve quality education.

Akinola said it was remarkable to note how Sanwo-Olu evacuated stranded students of the University of Jos who are Lagos State origin or residents.

endorsed the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term, promising to give both flagbearers over four million votes in the upcoming general elections in the state.

The students said that their over 4 million members in Lagos have decided to vote for both candidates, Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, and their decision was based on their contribution towards education and human development in the state.

According to them, the recent upgrade of the Colleges of Education and a Polytechnic further convinced them that giving Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu their votes would bring more development to education in Lagos.

The students from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Lagos State University, LASU, Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, LASUED, among others, endorsed the candidates on Friday, during a rally at the Onikan Stadium.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, described the rally as a huge success.

Wahab stated that such an endorsement rally by students was unprecedented.

He noted that though there could be students of certain institutions endorsing one politician or the other in the past, all students of tertiary institutions in the state, whether FG or State government-owned or private unanimously endorse a sitting governor for a second term.

Wahab, however, attributed Sanwo- Olu’s general endorsement to his leadership quality.

“The administration has been so proactive in implementing various reforms geared towards making the educational system in the State a model for the country and beyond,” he said.

According to the Special Adviser, “it is only in Lagos that a state can establish two universities at the same time.

“Not only that Mr Governor had secured all necessary certificates of recognition for the Universities, that is, LASUED and LASUSTECH, but the two Universities are also admitting students that sat for the 2022/23 academic exercise as we speak.”

Presenting the governor a certificate of endorsement, the National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS,, Ishaq Giwa, described the Governor as being super active in governance.

Giwa promised Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu that the students would often be available, to work with them so as to achieve their dream during the upcoming polls in the state.

“We are here to tell you that we are with you on this journey. Be rest assured that we will always be there for you anytime that you call on us”, he added.

The students, speaking through the Lagos NANS chairman, Tolulope Olusesi, said the priority accorded the tertiary education in Lagos by the Sanwo-Olu administration was unrivalled, describing the upgrade of former Lagos State Polytechnic and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education as “top-notch.”

Students’ Union President of LASU, Adeoye Adelakun, said the tertiary education programmes and policies implemented by the Governor were designed to support student’s academic aspirations.

Under the Sanwo-Olu administration, the LASU union president said the school had its standards raised and rose to become the Best State-owned University in the country.

He added that the Governor complimented his support for LASU with the building of a magnificent students’ arcade for union activities.

Adelakun said the students resolved to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by giving him support for the second term, stressing that Sanwo-Olu’s re-election would further enhance education value in Lagos.

He said: “This endorsement rally is quite significant and it is different from what others have been doing.

“We are students and we are direct beneficiaries of Sanwo-Olu’s education programmes. We have seen the firsthand impacts of Mr Governor’s policies and we are out here to appreciate these efforts.

“On behalf of Lagos State University students, I express our appreciation for making the school as the Best State University in Nigeria.

“This is because of nothing but the academic standing of the school. We are also thankful for the gift of the students’ arcade, which is the best of its kind in Africa.”

Also, the Student Union leader for LASUED, Okechukwu Samuel, disclosed that the APC has made the state conducive for non-indigenes to achieve whatever they dream of, saying “I never believed that I could be leading a school in Lagos but here I am doing so. This indicates that the governor has made the state open for everyone irrespective of their ethnicity and status.”

Accepting the endorsement on behalf of himself and Tinubu, the governor described the students’ gesture as a morale booster in their ongoing campaign for the 2023 poll.

While recalling that at the last strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), non of the Sta

Also speaking at the rally, the president of the National Union of Lagos State Students, NULASS, Shasanya Akinola stated that the rally was put together in appreciation of the contributions of Tinubu and governor Sanwo-Olu to the growth of education in the state.

He said the students were encouraged to drum support for the two principal contestants because of their previous antecedents.

Akinola said Tinubu was the one that established local bursaries and scholarships to support indigent students to realize their dream, adding that he created different platforms for students to strive and achieve quality education.

He said it was also remarkable to note how Sanwo-Olu evacuated stranded students of the University of Jos who are of Lagos State origin or residence.