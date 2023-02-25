2023 Polls: TAFAfrica expresses pain over INEC’s inadequate provision of assistive devices for PWDs

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS 2023 general elections kick-off with the presidential and National Assembly elections, Saturday, an election observer, TAFAfrica, expressed pain over the inadequate provision by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of assistive devices for Persons With Disability, PWDs, to exercise their franchise.

This was contained in a preliminary statement on the PWD participation band the conduct of the February 25, 2023 General Elections in Nigeria, which was read by the Chair, TAFAfrica PWD Election Hub, Am Jake Epelle, during a media briefing in Abuja

According to the report PWDs could not “participate in the elections due to long hours of waiting, as well as the unavailability of assistive devices.

“LG Primary School, Ipakodo, Ipakodo Ward, Ikorodu Locql Government Area of Lagos State, Town Hall in Odurubu/Bolooadurubu Ware in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State and Shopping Complex in Barnawa Ward, Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State. On the availability of assistive devices, Braille Ballot Guide are unavailable only at 26 out of 273 Polling Units, Magnifying Glasses at 60 out of 273 PUs and Large Font Posters at 90 out of 273 PUs.

“INEC was expected to provide 21,165 magnifying glasses at 16,071 polling units for persons with albinism and minor visual impairment, 6,167 posters at 5,085 PUs for those with hearing impairment nationwide, and 8,117 braille ballot guides at 5,957 PUs for the visually impaired.”

The report also indicated that braille guides were grossly inadequate, magnifying glasses were in short supply for PWD across FCT, Abuja.