2023 Polls: Sheriff Deputies MD Counsels Nigeria on Safety tips

Dr Island Anyasi, the Managing Director of the Sheriff Deputies Limited, a Lagos-based private security outfit has admonished Nigerians to be conscious of safety ahead of the 2023 general elections urging that they should perform their civil role with a high sense of patriotism.

He gave the advice while speaking on the achievements of his company with over 30 years of experience that recently joined over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries to be certified with the ISO quality certification ranked 9001.

Anyasi, who said the ISO 9001 quality certification was based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, said that:”Nigeria has conducted elections to change government four times in the last 24 years.

He noted that while voting was conducted at most polling units, however, reports of incidents of ballot snatching and violence by political thugs were not uncommon during the previous elections.

He added that “despite that the buildup to the election was marred with naira scarcity due to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) redesigning of some naira notes, petrol scarcity, and protests in different states, the 2023 polls arguably remained the most keenly contested in Nigeria’s history.”

Advocating voter safety, he charged the electorate to avoid heated public political arguments especially with unfamiliar persons and familiarize themselves with their respective polling units.

“Stock up on food and water rations enough for at least a few days. Have enough standby fuel for the generator and vehicle in case of an emergency. Maintain a high level of alertness by staying abreast of the news especially at local, state levels.

“Avoid large crowds in the buildup to, on and after the elections, there is a possibility of outbreaks of violence. While casting your votes be patient and alert, identify a couple of relatively safe areas nearby to easily retreat should the need arise” he counseled.

Anyasi assured Nigerians that his company would closely monitor the polls by supporting the government with patrol teams to respond to any distress calls on free toll lines: 112 – National, 767 Lagos, 08126595211 , 08027104894 – Sheriff deputies hotlines.