2023 Polls: Only Nigerians can salvage Nigeria from sinking, says US based forensic expert

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





A United States based Nigerian forensic expert, Dr Mannixs Paul, Friday, said only Nigerians can salvage Nigeria from sinking through the ballot at the 2023 polls.

Speaking with Vanguard, Paul who is the Global Chairman of Chartered Examiners of Criminology and Forensic Investigation, USA, called on Nigerians to vote consciously credible candidates that would change the narrative of Nigeria at home and abroad.

He further stated that as a Nigerian in the diaspora he is concerned with the happenings back home, and wants Nigerians to see the elections as a “golden opportunity” to make the desired change.

He said: “Just be responsible, uphold your integrity, work selflessly, build faith in the system, and always remember if you fail to do it, nobody will help you. Nigeria’s problems are Nigerians, and only her citizens can salvage the sinking ship at this time through Election.

“Now the world is watching, Nigerians should always remember that no nation can continue on the old paths of greed, selfishness, and dishonesty to make a fundamental change.

“Go and cast your vote with self-dignity and leave the outcome to God. For everything under heaven has a timeline beyond humans’ ability. Have faith in God, and we wish Nigeria a successful election.

He also added that, “We acknowledge that Nigeria is a multicultural and multi-religious society. Still, regardless of our differences, everyone is affected by insecurity and experiences high uncertainty and frustration.

“We call on Nigerian citizens to utilize this golden opportunity effectively to create pathways for the future generation and we must realize that the immense diversity of Nigeria is unique and if managed properly will always be an added value to Nigeria.”

However, according to him, there is a higher probability that those chiming in and posting about the upcoming election might have no Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, while others who are cardholders might have no money or means of transportation or fear insecurity and safety challenges to get to their communities on Election Day.

“Unfortunately, others have no interest or willingness to partake due to the deficiency of trust in the unremitting system. What a dilemma! How can we make a change with all these boundless challenges?”, he posited.

Meanwhile, he counseled Nigerians on putting national interest first before any other sentiment in order for credible leaders to take over the affairs of the nation.