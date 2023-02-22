2023 Polls: NCC makes 622 toll-free numbers election incident hotline

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, yesterday said it has dedicated its Consumer Toll-Free Number 622, to serve as 2023 Presidential Election Incident Hotline.

This is to enable voters and members of the public across Nigeria, report any issue that may affect them, or others, during the elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The commission said, apart from being a step to support the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, towards the conduct of hitch-free elections in Nigeria, it is also a gesture to show the importance attached to the upcoming Presidential Election.

The Toll-Free Number 622 is the second-level complaints centre through which consumers of telecommunications services are allowed to make calls directly to the Commission, to resolve issues concerning their telecommunications services which the service providers are unable to do.

According to the Director Public Affairs of the Commission, Mr Reuben Muoka, “in consideration of the critical nature of this election and to alleviate emergent issues that may arise at the voting centres, or any parts of Nigeria, the Commission has considered it expedient to dedicate the Toll-Free Number 622 to accommodate all types of complaints on election day.

“This is with a view to resolving such issues by contacting and conveying such to relevant agencies, authorities, or organisations for timely resolution” he added.

The 622 Election Incident Monitoring Centre will be manned by top Management officials of the Nigerian Communications Commission. The hotline will be open to the public from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.