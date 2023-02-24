2023 Polls: Emerhor votes in Evwreni, says Tinubu will win

The founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, says the presidential candidate of his party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other APC candidates will emerge victorious in today’s election.

Emerhor, who voted around 11:50 am at unit 5 in Evwreni ward 8 of Ughelli North LGA, described the exercise as peaceful and credible.

Our correspondent observed that though the election commenced behind schedule, it was generally peaceful as the electorate queued up to cast their votes for their preferred candidate.

Addressing journalists after casting his vote, Emerhor commended the electoral body for the innovation introduced into the process.

The APC leader said, “we have been waiting for this day but it has finally come and I think that Nigerians are happy. From what we see at this point, I can commend INEC for what they are doing.

“On my arrival, there are complaints that one bundle of the presidential ballots is missing. It’s an issue I am going to take up with the Electoral Officer (EO) until we find it. Aside from that, the election has been peaceful. The accreditation was smooth and I have cast my vote.

“APC in Delta State has worked hard and I am sure our candidates will emerge victorious at the end of the process.”

On INEC performance, Emerhor said that it’s a bit early in the day to access INEC performance, “but if we continue like this and in other places, then I believe that it’s going to be a fair exercise, and I look forward to a new President for Nigeria.

The APC chieftain also said that he was very confident that his party will win at the end of the poll, according to him, I am very confident of victory because we did our work.

“You saw our presidential candidate campaigning all over the country, at the local level we covered every ward and every unit, and we believe that people are happy to vote for APC and we are looking forward to winning.

He charged Deltans and Nigerians to look forward to a new dawn. “Like the president candidate captured it, it’s “renewed hope “, and that it’s going to be.