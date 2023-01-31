…launches report on election security of women

…as Canadian envoy condemns violence against women in politics

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A nonprofit making organisation, ElectHER, Tuesday, expressed worldly over politically motivated killing of women active in politics ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Raising concerns over the political violence women politicians experience in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, ElectHER, Ibijoke Faborode, while presenting a new report titled ‘Election Security Assessment: A Gender Perspective’ pointed out that the bane of the Nigerian political space has been low representation of women and when compared to other countries it is the lowest.

According to Faborode, there are factors responsible for the low representation of women in politics, and while analyzing the report she said in spite of the achievement recorded so far in bringing women on board in the political sphere, more needs to be done to breach the gap between the number of their male counterparts.

However, she said the way out to address the disparity occasioned by these factors is deliberate collaboration and understanding among stakeholders to ensure these factors are no more there

She said: “As we are approaching one of the most anticipated electoral cycles in Nigeria and a very defining period in the history of Nigeria.

“The report we are launching focuses on analyzing trends, vulnerability, and also the opportunity cost of insecurity in the 2023 General Elections, this is very pivotal.

“We are at a very defining period in the history of Nigeria, and that is why the launching of the report is very important.

“We are focused on advancing the inclusion of women in politics and public life and usually in the broader context of discussions around the security infrastructure in the country.

“Gender conversations are hardly in the mainstream, so it was important for us to embark on this very key research, which we have turned into a technical report which we hope will improve the preparedness of different stakeholders, from the security operatives to INEC, to civil society of civil society partners, and different stakeholders in the election period.”

Meanwhile, according to the report, over the years, there has been dearth of reliable data on electoral violence, especially on women who are aspirants or candidates or effectively participating in the electoral process The report revealed that failure of decision-making structures to guarantee safety and security of the female gender posed a significant threat for women in the upcoming elections.

The report also pointed out that the perpetrators of violence against women politicians have been able to carry out their dastardly acts with impunity and none brought to book as it gave examples of the women leaders who were killed in Kogi and Kaduna States, where the violence is physical, psychological and emotional.

The report also raised concerns over insecurity and its dimensions in various geopolitical zones and states, and how it may affect the general election, hence there is need to squarely address it now before the elections.

She added that, “Having women in prominent leadership roles can have a positive impact on their capacity to influence the smooth conduct and outcome of the elections.”

Also speaking was the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Christoff, in strong terms condemned violence against women politicians in Nigeria.

Christoff said it is worrisome to see increased violence, harassment and intimidation meted out to politically-active women in many parts of the country, while pointing at the new report titled, ‘Election Security Assessment: A Gender Perspective’, noted that the violence is now a recurring issue in Nigeria’s polity.

“This is unfortunately becoming a regular occurrence, and Canada condemns these actions in the strongest terms, of course, and with only 25 days to the general election. The safety of women as critical stakeholders in Nigeria, and the democratic process cannot be overemphasised.

“This is why we strongly believe in our partnership with ElectHer under the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives Programme. The High Commission of Canada is proud to partner with ElectHer in our efforts to mitigate violence against women in the context of elections and raise public awareness on these issues as well.

“So, today, we look forward to reflecting on how we can collectively take action and put an end to the cycle of violence targeting politically active women, both candidates and electorate.