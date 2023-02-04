2023 Polls: Association of Ijaw Elders, leaders endorse Timinimi for Senate

* APGA’s candidate optimistic of victory

The Senatorial ambition of Hon. George U. Timinimi of All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, has received a major boost as Association of Ijaw Elders and Leaders endorsed him and prayed for his victory at February 25th National Assembly election.

Timinimi, who is seeking to represent Delta South Senatorial district, come June 2023, was endorsed by the Ijaw leaders and elders on Friday at the residence of the chairman of the organization, Chief Bare Etolor, in Warri, Delta State.

The elders who represent the different Ijaw communities and kingdoms made the statement when Hon. George U. Timinimi paid a visit to the Association as part of his campaign tour and, to intimate them of his ambition.

Timinimi gave a chronological account of the place of the Ijaws in Delta State and how his emergence as the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District would give the Zone a strong voice of reason that would attract development to the Zone.

He went further to make an analogy of the APGA symbol of the cock, representing a new Dawn in Delta State as well as the slogan of the party been, ‘Be your brothers and sisters keeper’.

The senatorial candidate emphasized on his desire to extend the spirit of brotherhood, to the people of Delta South Senatorial District, by properly and effectively representing them in the Senate.

Timinimi has a stellar political record and has served in various capacities including being a former commissioner for Water Resources and Development, Chairman Delta State Waterways Security Committee amongst other positions.

Chief Bare Etolor, who spoke on behalf of the Elders Council, promised to take the message back home, that Timinimi’s project is an ‘Izon project’ and encouraged his campaign entourage to be more proactive.

He further noted that owing to Timinimi’s outstanding credentials and experience, the right thing to do at this point in the political history of the Delta South Senatorial District is to support the candidature of Timinimi.

On his part, High Chief Matthew O.E Tiemo, the Tonkepa of Egbema Kingdom stated emphatically that Timinimi’s course is the way to go as he ( Timinimi) had fought tooth and nail for the advancement of the Ijaws and this is the time for the Izon nation to reward him for the various historical feats he has recorded thus far.