2023 Polls: Abuja youths cautioned against violence, other vices

Youth

By Ezra Ukanwa

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, Center for Peace Advocacy and Sustainable Development, CEPASD, has cautioned youths residing in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, against violence and other negative tendencies during the elections.

The Founder/Executive Director, CEPASD, Igweshie Augustine, made this call at a town hall meeting on electoral violence prevention, with the theme: ‘community sensitization pathway to violent free election and peaceful coexistence’, held in Abuja.

Stating that violence has been a major bane to Nigeria’s development pace, he advised the Abuja youths to take the forthcoming presidential election as a rare opportunity to vote credible leaders, rather than engage in violent activities.

According to him, you can agree that electoral violence is a big challenge undermining and threatening our democracy today and this growing violence is still a big threat to electoral integrity for the general elections in February and March.

He said: “Electoral violence has led to countless loss of lives and properties in virtually all parts of the country, this persists because political actors in Nigeria often take undue advantage of the youth and citizen’s idleness, inadequate awareness, unemployment, and economic downturn in the country to deceive the youths and its citizens into electoral violence and as such urgent intervention is required stop electoral violence which is why this town meeting is put together to raise awareness and sensitize the youths and the people of Nyanya community on the dangers and implications of electoral violence and need to shun electoral violence and commit to peaceful election.

“It is important as we all are gathered, to pass this message of peace to our family members, friends, associates, colleagues and community to commit to peaceful elections even before, during and after the elections.

“No matter who wins the election, violence should never be an option, therefore I urge each and everyone of us in this hall to be an advocate for peaceful elections as well as an ambassador for peaceful coexistence.”

On his part, the representative of Chief Palace, Nyanya, Praise Yusuf, said: “Youths don’t kill your self because of election. Someone died when he tried to snatch a ballot box at Orozo and he was killed like a fly. Electoral violence yields no good rest, instead it could jeopardize your life.”

On her part, program officer, Education as a Vaccine, EVA, Igwe Blessing, advocated that women be carried along in the electoral process, stressing that women have what it takes to ensure peace in the society.