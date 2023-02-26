2023: Peter Obi wins Tinubu’s campaign DG, Lalong’s polling unit

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi won at a polling unit of the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

Obi defeated his main contender, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at polling unit 015, Kurumbo Ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday.

Lalong also contested the Plateau South Senatorial District and voted at PU 015 located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai.

The presiding officer of the unit, Sowan Stephen made the announcement that Obi scored 104 votes, while Tinubu got 88 votes, and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 8 votes.