2023: PDP remains answer to Nigeria’s challenges – Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only answer to the Nigeria’s challenges.

Tambuwal, who made the declaration at the PDP’s campaign rally in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto on Saturday, said the party’s Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, was fully set to face the battle.



“Atiku’s massage to the people of Goronyo centered on tackling security challenges, tapping the full potentials of Goronyo Dam and irrigation scheme, wealth creation through empowerment and employment opportunities,“ he said.



The governor, who was accompanied to the podium by his Deputy, Manir Dan’iya, said that PDP would continue to sustain its issues-based campaign across the country.



“We have the strength and issues to tell Nigerians who we are and what we can do and we are sure the citizens will judge during the polls,“ he added.



Tambuwal appreciated the people of Sokoto State for their support and loyalty to the PDP and his administration, while calling on them to vote for all the party’s candidate, to get more dividends.



Earlier, Alhaji Shuaibu Gwanda-Gobir, the Senatorial Candidate for the Sokoto East District, thanked the people of the zone for their show of love and hospitality to the PDP campaign train.



Gwanda-Gobir, while reacting to the speculation that he was among the candidates planning to dump the PDP, stated that he had never discussed such with anybody.

“I am a senatorial candidate in PDP and a loyal member of the party, so nothing will induce me to join anybody in this context,“ he said.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar, pledged to prioritise the development strategies of Tambuwal, if elected.



Umar said his administration would give more priority to security matters, agriculture, education, youths and women empowerment.