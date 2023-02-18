2023: Osun PDP New Generation intensifies grassroots support for Round Atiku, Okowa

The Osun State Chapter of the PDP New Generation, a youth-based group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reiterated the need to garner support for the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and all PDP candidates vying for elective offices in the forthcoming general election.

The group disclosed that Atiku is the candidate that is capable of rescuing the nation from the shackles of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) led government that has terrorized Nigerians for almost eight years now.

Comrade Owolabi Tomilayo, the Secretary of the PDP National Youth Campaign Council NYCC Osun State council who also doubles as the state’s coordinator for PDP New Generation made the call when he led members of the group to Osun West Senatorial District to carry out a mop-up campaign exercise to canvass, sensitize, mobilize support for Atiku/Okowa and all other candidates of the PDP in both the February 25th and 11th March 2023 general elections.

According to him, “the need to rally around Atiku, Okowa and all other candidates of the PDP to rescue Nigeria cannot be over-emphasised, we all are living witnesses to the level that our country has degenerated to in the last seven years plus of the administration of the APC, the hardship experienced by Nigerians is unprecedented.

To this effect, we all need to rally around the one person that is capable of rescuing us which is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, hence our resolve to campaign vigorously for him.

Our task has been made easy because Atiku Abubakar is a man who is widely accepted in Nigeria and by Nigerians based on his antecedents, so, we are calling on all Nigerians to troop out en masse to vote for him and other PDP candidates during the election” he said.

Tomilayo alongside his working committee took advantage of the market day to take the Atiku-Okowa message to the hugely popular Gbongan Market where they sensitized and convinced market women to come out en masse to vote for Atiku and other PDP candidates.

The team also moved to Ikoyi Town In Isọkan Local Government Area where they sold the Atku/Okowa candidacy to the people.

The team also welcomed some decampees from the APC. The decampees numbering over 100 promised to work massively for the party victory with a promise to deliver their various polling units and wards for Atiku.