By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has noted that it will take the insane to vote the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections considering the pains and hardships experienced in the state and the entire country under their leadership.

Sen. Yakubu Lado, the Party’s governorship candidate made the remark during their campaign rally to the banditry prone Batsari Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday.

“Any one who votes for APC among you will seriously need to have his head examined by a doctor because only those who are insane will vote for APC in the 2023 general elections.

“How can a right thinking Nigerian vote the APC party that prevented you from praying in the mosque, brought hardship and insecurity upon our people? I am sure you don’t want to make that mistake again.

Lado, while consoling Batsari people over the insecurity challenges confronting them for the past seven years under the APC, assured that PDP will put an end to all their troubles if they are elected to lead the state and country in the 2023 general elections.

With Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s President in 2023, insecurity will be dealt with in such a way that people everywhere in the state and entire country can once again sleep with their eyes closed.

“I am assuring you all that by the special grace of God, when we win, you will be able to go out and come into Batsari without fear of terror.

“We will do everything within our power and we know that God will help us to put an end to all the troubles in the land,” Lado said.

The PDP Governorship candidate also promised to restore free education as well as initiate laudable programmes and projects in the fields of agriculture and health among others that will better the lots of the masses in the state.

Also speaking at the Batsari rally, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, the Director General, Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, appreciated Batsari people for the turning out en masse to welcome them, assuring that God’s willing, they will not be disappointed when PDP takes over the mantle of leadership in the state and country.

While appealing to those who are yet to collect their voters card to ensure they do so, Mustapha warned them against being deceived by the ruling party, APC, with promises to include them as beneficiaries of the federal government stipends as well as the school feeding programme.

According to Mustapha, the scheme ended since December 2022. However, he assured that PDP if elected will provide a better deal that is fair to everyone unlike that of the APC.