2023: Ogun Central PDP candidate canvasses support for Atiku

Olumide Aderinokun

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial candidate in Ogun Central, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has asked residents of the district to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the next president of Nigeria.

Aderinokun made this appeal during his ward-to-ward campaign tour across the 74 wards in Ogun Central in which he outlined the benefits of representing the area with a president from the same party.

The PDP candidate told market leaders, religious leaders and Artisanns groups in Ifo Constituency 1 on Friday, to dismiss the thoughts of a Yoruba presidency and vote for a competent, dependable, fit and experienced leader like Alhaji Atiku.

“With your support, I believe you will elect me as your senator in the 10th National Assembly but the mission is not complete without voting PDP from top to bottom.

“Atiku is more like a father to me because I have a personal relationship with him and he promised me his unrelenting support to us. You are aware his wife is also a Yoruba woman so this election is not about tribe or religion but competency. He is a man of his word and he will deliver in restructuring the country and uniting the 36 states as one.

“My work in the upper chamber will be seamless if we have a president from our party because we will be the majority and I seek your support in making it happen on February 25”, he stated.

Meanwhile, Aderinokun who had earlier supported the construction of an Anglican Church in Oloto community with ₦500,000 donation, rounded up his visit to Ifo by committing ₦1 million to further develop the Central Mosque in the area.