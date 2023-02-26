2023: Oborevwori predicts victory for Atiku-Okowa, Others

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has stressed the need for a seamless electoral process that would further strengthen and consolidate the gains of democratic governance in Nigeria just as he predicted victory for Atiku-Okowa and other candidates of the PDP in the February 25th, 2023 polls.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who stated this while speaking with newsmen immediately after casting his vote, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to ensure that the integrity of the 2023 elections was not compromised.

According to the Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria; “I did my voting by 11.20 am, after the initial delay, but we thank God that voting has commenced and hopefully we are sure of victory because we have worked very hard as a party. For all we have done in Delta state, and as you can see here, we are sure of victory for Atiku/Okowa, the Senate and House of Representatives. They know that we have done very well and they should consider our party, the PDP. The process is peaceful and I hope it is going to be peaceful all through. INEC has tried, but should improve on what they have done now, the timing is very important. They should improve on the timing”.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who arrived to vote at 10:54am accompanied by some family members, voted for candidates of his choice in the Presidential and National Assembly elections at exactly 11:20am.

The exercise witnessed massive turnout of voters just as the people conducted themselves peacefully and orderly.