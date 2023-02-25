2023: Nigerians must protect integrity of elections, says group

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A non-profit ecosystem of emerging civic leaders, ReadyToLeadAfrica, has said that nothing must stop the peaceful conduct of this year’s general election from February 25 to March 11, 2023.

This was as the organisation said Nigerians must protect the integrity of elections in the country.

The Global President of the organisation, God bless Otubure, spoke at a pre-election press conference and opening of the OCTAGON Situation Room in Abuja.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and be prepared to protect democracy and freedom by working together.

To this end, Otubure said the launched its ‘Follow Rhe Result’ civic-tech app with support from Open Society Foundations (OSF) to empower citizens to play the role.

He further stated that the app will also serve as a result platform.

“It is absolutely crucial that citizens own and protect the integrity of the electoral process and hold government and politicians accountable.

“And, in this direction, ladies and gentlemen, we present a truly novel election results observation platform, named Follow The Result.

“Via this platform being launched today, both citizens and stakeholders within and outside Nigeria will be able to access and follow the credible 2023 Presidential election results, as they are announced.

This will be thanks to the hard work of our Election Observers all across the 36 States and FCT, and our Data Clerks here with us,” ReadyToLeadAfrica said.