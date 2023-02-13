2023: Middle Belt youths raise concerns over inciting utterances by politicians

…Ask Nigerians to watch Gov. El-Rufai

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Middle Belt youths have raised concerns over utterances by some political leaders ahead of the coming elections and say that any attempt by a cabal to rig the elections and tamper with the choice of the people would not be tolerated.



They say they would synchronize their efforts with other sociocultural youth groups in Nigeria to defend the mandate of the electorates.



In a statement issued in Jos on Sunday and signed by Emma Zopmal, the National Youth Leader, Middle Belt Forum, MBF, they say, “It has come to the notice of the apex youth leadership of Middle Belt that some desperate politicians working for a particular Presidential candidate want to sabotage and scuttle the smooth running of the 2023 Presidential election on the 25th of this month.



“This plan is evidenced by the statement made by the Governor of Kaduna State who claimed in the Hausa language in one of his interviews that they have drawn the battle line and have sworn by the sword that they will make the APC Presidential candidate the next President of Nigeria after President Mohammadu Buhari.



“It is not surprising that he has been the most rattled Nigerian over the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria. We are fully aware of his antecedents in the 2019 general elections and the role he played in all the isolated gubernatorial elections conducted by APC. Nigerians should watch him very carefully.



“It is so obvious that his choice of Presidential candidate is the most unacceptable candidate by Nigerian youths in the forthcoming Presidential election. We want to state categorically that we will not allow any cabal of rigging elections in Nigeria to tamper with the mandate of Nigerian youths in the coming election.”



Zopmal added, “We are ready to defend our votes anytime and we will synchronize our efforts with other sociocultural youth groups in Nigeria to defend the mandate of the electorates. We encourage the Independent National Electoral Commission to beef up mechanisms for eliminating any election rigging plans. This election is crucial to Nigerians.



“We are willing to partner with INEC in ensuring transparent, credible, free, and fair elections. We urge all security agencies to see all eligible voters on the day of the election as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not as citizens of any political party. The balanced role you will play in these elections will determine the kind of country we will all live in after the elections.”