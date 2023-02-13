2023: Lalong’s frustrated, markets bad product – Jang

Ex-Governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang has chided his successor, Simon Lalong for the attempt to disparage him (Jang) and cajole voters to vote for the APC during the general elections.



Jang described the APC governorship campaign in the Wase local government area of the State where Governor Lalong allegedly took some jabs at the former Governor and others as a “delusional outing” which ought to be ignored but for the need to set the record straight.



Recall that at the said campaign rally last week, Governor Lalong had mentioned Jang and the governorship candidates of PDP and LP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and Dr. Patrick Dakum respectively in a seemingly unsavory manner and the trio responded to him.



Jang noted that Lalong’s action amounts to “a kick of a dying horse,” as he stated in a statement signed on his behalf by Clinton Garuba that “the vituperations are the outbursts of a deeply frustrated person who has taken a difficult task of marketing a bad product all in the need to stay relevant.”



He stressed, “The attention of Senator Jonah David Jang has just been drawn to recent comments attributed to Governor Simon Lalong at the flag-off of the APC campaign rally, held at Wase Local Government Area of the state. The comments which sought to disparage and cast the former Governor of the state in a bad light as well as scurry some favour for his anointed candidate and the APC is nothing but the last kicks of a dying horse.



“One would ordinarily have dismissed the vituperations as the outbursts of a deeply frustrated person who has taken the difficult task of marketing a bad product all in the need to stay relevant. It seems however that Governor Lalong has just woken up from his slumber of almost eight years and discovered he has spent these years doing nothing in the interest of Plateau people, hence the degeneration to daydreaming.



“But for the misleading statements he made, there was no need to dignify him with a response since we know that anything outside his written speeches is not only disjointed but profane babbling that makes no semantic sense… An obvious sign that Governor Lalong is daydreaming, is in thinking that the G5 PDP governors and allies including former Governor Jang are supporting the APC Presidential candidate.



“Yes, the integrity group has disagreements with the PDP and their withdrawal of support for the PDP Presidential candidate’s campaign does not in any way suggest that they support the APC candidate. Only Lalong and his fellow dreamers think so and will stop at nothing to mislead the public to get favorable feedback for a bad product they so desperately want to sell.”



Jang insisted that “The APC has done a good job of de-marketing itself so that the opposition does not need too much time talking about it. Nigerians have been subjected to a tortuous life never imagined and they are willing to express their anger through the ballot box. Thinking of delivering APC top to bottom by Lalong and his ilk is merely wishful thinking.



“No right-thinking person will consider an extension of the present situation we have found ourselves in. That is the kind of hardship that Lalong and co want to perpetuate just in the name of seeking relevance. Many a discerning heart need not be surprised at the way Governor Lalong has used every opportunity he got to say disparaging things against the former Governor, having failed woefully to use the instrumentality of government to convict Senator Jang in a court of law over some trumped up charges of corruption.



“Having lost all the goodwill of 2015 and taking Nigeria through harrowing times, the only thing the APC can do is to whip up sentiments as it did in 2015. However, they have failed to realize that Nigerians have seen them for who they truly are and will speak through the polls in a matter of weeks.



“Taking the Governor seriously on his promise to deliver APC in all elections is like believing that the Naira will be parallel to the Dollar as promised or that electricity would be stable. What one can say at this point is believe the APC at your peril, more still believe Lalong and have more disappointment.”



He observed that “Had the Governor spent his time working for the Plateau people and their interests, he would have had several projects to showcase as a bait to woo the electorate, not the needless whining about what he met on the ground in 2015. It is unfortunate that 2015 as it were, seems to have been a better place for Nigerians than what the APC has unleashed and wants to continue to unleash on Nigerians…”