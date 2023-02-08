2023: Lalong expresses optimism, says APC’ll win big

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, and Director General of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong has expressed optimism that his Party would “win big” from the State to the Federal level in the forthcoming general elections.

He stated this on Wednesday, during the flag-off of the APC Gubernatorial campaign in Wase local government area of the State.

According to him, “the APC has performed excellently in Plateau State and Nigeria” hence making the Party formidable and a Party to beat.

He added, “With few weeks to the elections, the APC with its candidates and teeming supporters have been working hard to ensure that the Party wins the elections with a wide margin… From the response so far, the people of Nigeria and Plateau State have decided to go with Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President and Kashim Shettima as his Vice, as well as Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as the next Governor of Plateau State with Pam Bot-Mang as his Deputy.”

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase said the achievements of the APC under Governor Lalong are, “unprecedented, enormous and visible,” and “the people will reward the Governor by electing Nentawe as his successor and also sending me to the Senate to continue the good works of promoting the interests of the people of Plateau State.”

Also, Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency, Yusuf Gagdi said Plateau is in safe hands because of the choice of Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda who will continue with the legacies of Governor Lalong as the State APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature while handing over flags to the Gubernatorial candidate and other candidates of the party charged members to “remain steadfast and go back to your polling units to work for the victory of Dr. Nentawe and all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections.”

He received decampees from other parties including the Gubernatorial candidate of the YPP Engr. Manji Gontori.

In his remarks, APC Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda thanked the people of the State for showing him “uncommon love and acceptance,” promising to work to sustain the peace and security of the State by building on the achievements of Governor Lalong.

He explained the vision of the Generation Next team is to “create wealth and deepen the empowerment of the people by leveraging on technology and innovation.”

On arrival in Wase, the Governor and his entourage visited the Palace of the Emir of Wase Alhaji Muhammadu Haruna where they sought royal blessings.