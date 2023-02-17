2023: LAHAA Connect canvasses votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others in Lagos

By Adeola Badru

The Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants, (LAHAA) Connect have embarked on rallies at Ikeja markets in Ikeja Local Governments and environs to galvanise support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and re-election of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in the state.

The group also organised a town hall meeting for the people of Amuwo Odofin Local Government to sensitise, orientate and persuade people to vote the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Praises of Tinubu, Shettimah and Sanwo-Olu were sang as sorvenires were distributed to the people.

The markets storm initiative organized by the LAHAA Connect has gathered momentum across the state since it’s inception, and has been able to mobilise millions of people to vote for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and APC candidates.

Speaking with newsmen at the meeting, the Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Valentine Buraimoh, commended the effort of LAHAA for a job well done, adding that the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu in the coming election, is non- negotiable.

In his remark, Chairman of LAHAA CONNET 19/2023 from Amuwo Odofin Local Government, who is also the state cordinator of Lagos State House of Assembly candidate, representing Amuwo Odofin constituency 01, Dr. Rotimi Gbajabiamila, who spoke about the significance and reason for the town hall meeting, said Amuwo is very ready to give all to the APC candidates in the state the needed support in the election.

Expressing delight over the exercise, Lagos APC House of Assembly candidate, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, Folorunsho Ola Western, while stating the uniqueness of the APC presidential candidate, said his past record speaks for him, noting that Tinubu is the best among the major contenders.

After the town hall meeting at Amuwo Odofin Local Government, LAHAA connect proceeded to Ikeja to mobilise market men and women to support the APC candidates.

The commissioner for Lagos State House of Assembly, LAHAA, Wunmi Ogbara, while campaigning for all the candidates in the state, implored people to come out en-masse to vote on February 25 presidential election.

The Onilu of Alausa 1, Adeyanju Odewale, who recalled his encounter with Tinubu, while addressing the people at his palace, said the APC presidential candidate remains the son of the soil and has done remarkably well, adding that he would have no course than give him total support to emerge victorious in the coming election.

Director General of LAHAA connect, Bola Oladunjoye; vice chairman of LAHAA connect, Gboyega Kuku; Treasurer and CSO, Adebiyi Adesipe; Wunmi Ogbara, among others, were also present at the exercise to give their support to all the APC candidates contesting.