2023 is critical time for Nigerian youths – AY

By Biodun Busari

Nollywood actor and comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY has said Nigerian youths will change the narrative of the leaders in government through their votes because 2023 is a critical time.

The entertainment artiste said the young generation has been deceived in the past that their votes were not important, but he affirmed that youths will troop out to vote massively in the general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11.

AY made these assertions while speaking as a panelist at an event organised by the United States Consulate General themed ‘Youth Involvement in the Democratic Process’ held at the American Corner, Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

“Nigerian youths are ready. It is a critical time. We haven’t gotten the needed satisfaction from the government. Before now, Nigerian youths were lackadaisical and cajoled to believe our votes didn’t count. But in 2023, the narrative will change,” AY said.

Speaking on how critical the present moment is, Makun said the entertainers are at loggerheads with one another on social media in their efforts to gather support for their respective preferred candidates.

“This 2023 is going to be a different one. Even, we that are entertainers are fighting one another over the choice of the candidates we support on social media,” AY added.

The US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, also featured as a panelist at the event. She urged Nigerian youths to fix their country, stressing that America can only ensure peaceful elections.

Other celebrities who graced the occasion as panelists were Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as Laycon, and renowned dance choreographer, Kafayat Shafau, professionally known as Kaffy.