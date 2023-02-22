2023: INEC displays voters’ strength in Kebbi

NYSC members officiating elections.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria slated for February, 25th,2023, the resident electoral commissioner, of Kebbi state Ahmad Mahmuda has given the breakdown of voters cards, the number of polling units and the commission’s readiness for the Saturday presidential and National assemblies polls.

Speaking to journalists at his office in Birnin Kebbi said that so far the number of PVS stood at 1,961,028 while the number of uncollected voters cards is 71,013, the number of registered voters is 2,032 041, the number of polling units is 3 ,743, while the number of polling units where is elections, will hold 3,738(Zero 5 units)

He explained that collation officers for LGAs, Senatorial districts, and the house of representatives are 504 while supervisory presiding officers (SPOs) are a total of 374 engaged for the exercise, also a total of POs, APOS one, two and three are 14,972.

On logistics, the state INEC chief said it has been made available for the smooth conduct of the polls in Kebbi’s 3,743 polling units.

Madmud stated that collaboration with all the participating security agencies in the state has concluded to provide security to voters, INEC officials and the ad-hoc staff engaged for the job, adding that sensitive materials have arrived at CBN and have already been distributed to 21 local governments in Kebbi State.

While reiterating Kebbi INEC’s use of BVAS he said the technology is so far the best for elections saying the device can work for over 10 hours and it has a backup power bank

“We have put in place situations room for monitoring the conduct of the polls, we have screened foreign and local observers he said.