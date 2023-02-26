Home » 2023 elections » 2023: INEC declares extended elections in 7 wards for Degema, Rivers
2023 elections

February 26, 2023

2023: INEC declares extended elections in 7 wards for Degema, Rivers

…No result announced yet for Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – WITH no result announced yet for any unit or Local Government Areas, the Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. John Alalibo Sinikiem has announced that the Presidential and National Assembly elections will still hold in seven Degema LG Registration Areas (RAs) where election didn’t hold due to BVAS hitches and any other place as may be decided by Commission.

Without a clear timeline, the REC also announced that results for Rivers would be announced as the local governments collation officers come into the State Collation Center.

Sinikiem briefed the media at the INEC State Collation Center just as stakeholders are apprehensive as not a single unit result has been uploaded for Rivers State in the presidential election.

