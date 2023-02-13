2023: Imo residents in Abia adopt Ikpeazu, Ahaiwe for senate, Governorship

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Indigenes of Imo state resident in Abia State, have adopted Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu and Sir Okey Ahaiwe, for the Abia South senatorial and Abia State governorship elections, respectively.

The residents who disclosed this during a town hall meeting with the Governor in Aba at the weekend, thanked Ikpeazu for appointing Imo indigenes as Commissioner, Transition committee chairmen,deputy transition committee chairmen,Senior Special Advisers,among other positions.

In a motion moved by Barr. Frank Nnaoma from Orlu zone and seconded by Hon.Egejuru Isidore from Okigwe zone, the indigenes added that they have also adopted other PDP candidates as their consensus candidates for the elections.

“Based on the recognition Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given to Imo indigenes resident in Abia state,we are adopting him and Sir Okey Ahaiwe as our consensus candidates for the Abia South senatorial and Abia State governorship elections, respectively. We are also adopting other PDP candidates for the elections. We commend the Governor for the massive road construction in the state and the peace he has brought in Abia state. We don’t know where Imo people would have ran to if there was no peace in Abia state.We also thank the Governor for appointing an Imo indigene,Dr. Osuji as the Commissioner for Health and giving him the support to excel. Ikpeazu has done well. We are solidly behind his Senatorial ambition.”

Earlier, Chairman of Association of Imo indigenes resident in Abia state,Chief Macdonald Ogoke, explained that Ikpeazu has demonstrated that he values the contributions of Imo people to the growth and development of Abia state.

He wished Ikpeazu a successful transition and entry into the Senate and prayed that the love he had shown to Imo indigenes would be sustained by subsequent administrations in the state.

Responding to the adoption, Gov. Ikpeazu who noted that Imo people constitute the highest number of non indigenes resident in the state,commended them for uniting under one umbrella to pursue their common interest.

The Governor further expressed gratitude to Imo people serving in his administration for their various contributions.

He urged Imo people to sustain their support for PDP candidates and assured that the party’s governorship candidate,Sir Okey Ahaiwe, will do more for them than he did in his administration.

Ikpeazu also tasked the residents to reject those seeking change, stressing that the change they brought in 2015 has caused untold suffering to the people.

“Vote Sir Okey Ahaiwe and other PDP candidates for sustained development,peace,unity and governance with human face.Reject those seeking change because the change they brought in 2015 has caused suffering to the people,” Ikpeazu said.

Also speaking, the PDP governorship candidate,Sir Okey Ahaiwe ,pledged to not to disappoint Imo people,but will double the benefits which they had gotten from the Ikpeazu administration if elected Governor and urged the people to sustain their support for PDP candidates.

He further promised to commence work on Port Harcourt road and other critical projects in the state as soon as he is sworn in as Governor.