2023: I’ll be stepping stone for your presidency, Atiku reassures Ndigbo

…as Ugwuanyi boycott rally

By Chinedu Adonu

Eleven days to Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday urged the people of Enugu State to vote for him.

Abubakar who made this appeal during a campaign rally in Enugu, reassured the people of the state that he is the stepping stone to Igbo Presidency.

He pledged to give Enugu State a massive attention if elected as the President during the 25th February election.

“I am convinced with the crowd here that Enugu State is PDP and PDP is Enugu State. Anybody that said that Enugu is no more a PDP state is deceiving you.

“Last time I came for stakeholders meeting, I told the people of South East that I’m the stepping stone to Igbo Presidency and that is why I chose an Igbo man as my deputy. Whether the person comes from South or East, let it be from Igbo people.

“Enugu State will receive massive attention from my administration because you have shown me that Enugu State is PDP. I urge you to vote for PDP during the election because you have been doing it,” he said.

However, the governor of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is a member of G-5 govwrnors was conspicuously absent at the rally.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu commended the people of the state for coming out en-mass to support the presidential candidate of PDP, urging them to vote for all the PDP candidates during the general election.

“I am overwhelmed with the mammoth crowd here. this shows that Enugu is PDP. Since inception of present democracy, PDP has been winning in Enugu State. I urge you to repeat it this time and vote massively for PDP from top to bottom,” he said.