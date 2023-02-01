Receives PDP, LP defectors

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE House of Representatives member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa officially flagged off his re-election bid where he called for support and vote for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area beginning from February 25th and the subsequent state house of assembly election.

The flag-off was officially done in Uhen and continued in Utese, Oba Ewuare II Camp settlement (Olaiya camp) and Okada main town

A Community head (Odionwere) in Uhen, Pa David Omokaro, described Idahosa as a “True Liberator” who has surpassed their expectation of him.

He said “In a normal circumstance, you should be returned unopposed, however, we will mobilise support and vote massively for you because you have made us proud,” he said.

At Utese community where the candidate also received both PDP and Labour Party (LP) members into the APC, the people pledged to work for the victory of all APC candidates from presidential down to the House of Assembly.

The defectors who were led by Micheal Onyenwe of the PDP and Stephen Onomo of the LP) said Idahosa has made the difference in the life of Ovia federal constituency.

In Oba Ewuare farm settlement (Olaiya Camp) it was not different as the people said they have decided to support the reelection bid of the lawmaker for the school he constructed for the people.

In Okada, home ground of one of his opponents, the Acting Odionwere, Pa Samson Idehen and other elders prayed for the success of Idahosa and other APC candidates.

Idehen said, “Dennis Idahosa is a promise keeper, hence Okada is happy with him. We blessed him in 2019, we are blessing him again,” he stated.

In the rally at Okada, APC received defectors from the PDP led by Alhaji Shehu Garba, Seriki Hausa Community in Okada who said they were leaving the PDP because of failed leadership and the “wonder works” of Idahosa.

Idahosa while appreciating the people, promised to do more if reelected and solicited for votes for the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Edo South senatorial candidate of the party, Hon Valentine Asuen, House of Assembly Candidates for Ovia North East 1 & 2, Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe and Hon. Vincent Osas Uwadiae.