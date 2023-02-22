2023: Enugu monarch seeks peace, warns contestants to shun violence

…urges them to emulate Ugwuanyi’s peace style

By Chinedu Adonu

The traditional ruler of Unadu ancient kingdom in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRM, Igwe Okechukwu Agbaji has implored candidates in the forthcoming general election to shun violence and embrace peace.

The monarch who made this appeal in his palace during a chat with journalists, said that politicians should not approach elections as a do or die affair because it is morally wrong for anyone to impose himself on the people through violence.

He opined that a peaceful poll would eliminate post-election disputes and enable the winner to gain the immediate support of the electorate in addressing the numerous socio-economic challenges that citizens and the country is facing.

He further urged all the candidates for the 2023 general election in Enugu State to emulate governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in preaching peace in the state, adding that stakeholders will not take it easy with anybody planning to distort peace restored in the state by Gov Ugwuanyi.

While urging parents to caution their wards to stay away from violence during election, charged the security agency to ensure that no thugs hired by any politician should be allowed to cause problems during and after the election, stressing that he has already sent the neighborhood watch across all the nock and crannies in Unadu Community.

He also urged the electorates to vote for competent and experienced candidates like governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, adding that as a ranking legislator, it will be easy for him to attract development to his constituency.

“I called you to talk to you, Nigerians, Enugu State and people of Nsukka as a Royal father, to appeal for a peaceful election, avoid bloodshed, and vote for our conscience.

“We have enjoyed absolute peace in Enugu State courtesy of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Enugu State remains one of the safest states in which you can sleep with your two eyes closed.

“He is a man who loves peace and does not cherish violence. And because I am a traditional Ruler working under him that cherishes peace, I have organised a peace meeting with politicians irrespective of political party and made an appeal that this is not the last election.

“I urged them to stop calling names or tarnishing images of others and maintain the peaceful coexistence they used to know with the Nsukka people. I appeal for peace, unity and understanding. Elections should not be a do or die affair,” he said.

Speaking on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Monarch charged them to conduct a free, fair and acceptable election, stressing that this election is the only chance Nigerian have to correct the imbalances in the country.