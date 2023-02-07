2023-Emulate Awolowo’s values, ideals to tackle Nigeria’s challenges – Don

…says call for restructuring baseless

By Adeola Badru

A don, Dr. Layo Adeniyi, has charged political leaders in the country to epitomise the noble character, values and ideals of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in tackling the challenges confronting the nation today.

He gave the charge yesterday, during his book on the late sage, titled: “Awoism Integrity and Welfarism, held at the Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Agodi, Ibadan.

“At this difficult time in our nationhood, we surely have some things to learn from his (Awolowo) ideas which are as relevant today as they were several decades back. They were not mere theoretical ideas,” he said.

The don noted that the visible development experienced in the Southwest region bears testimony to the practicality of Chief Obafemi Awolowo progressive values and ideas.

While urging the leaders, both old and young generation to see the essence of leadership as an advancement of the welfare of the people, he opined that the solution to the challenges experienced today lies in the country’s ability to be creative in her thinking and resolute in her determination to do what is right.

Adeniyi stressed that the book launch is one way of preserving Awolowo’s legacy and acknowledging the historical role he played as an ideological politician, astute administrator, prudent manager of resources and visionary leader.

Speaking on the call for restructuring of the country, the don said: “There is nothing to restructure. Let us sit down and re-negotiate. And anybody who wants to go, let them go.”

“Are we restructuring for the north to have more constituencies or the parliaments should continue to be controlled by the north?”

“The best thing is to sit down and re-negotiate. Anybody who wants to go should go.”

“Many people are using Awolowo’s name to market themselves. It’s a natural thing if you think you have something to market yourself. But none of them is exhibiting the real thing about Awolowo.”

“Those who consider themselves as real lovers of Awolowo will have their ways,” he stressed.

In his review of the book, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, described Awolowo as the greatest and most celebrated hero in Yorubaland, adding that if it had been in time past, he (Awolowo) would have been translated into the realm of God’s and goddesses like ‘Sango’ ‘Ogun’ ‘Oya’ were translated.

“It is important to note that the first person that had the role of unifying most of the Yoruba Kingdoms, excluding those in present-day Kogi and Kwara States and gave them a Central Government Authority as Premier of Western Region of Nigeria was Chief Obafemi Awolowo.”

“It is on record that the first person to ever centrally accepted as the leader and Asiwaju of the Yoruba was also Chief Obafemi Awolowo.”

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo gave his people a unique and distinctive face that makes them proud and distinctive today. He provided the mortar that welded them together to be a formidable nation in Nigeria,” Farounbi recalled.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Professor Oluyemisi Akinyemiju in his address noted that it was instructive that the book was directed at all and sundry, who at the critical time in the history of the nation needed to benefit from the wisdom of age, the message of hope and the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Describing the late sage as a loyal, focus and hardworking man, Prof. Akinyemiju, noted that he (Awolowo) used his life to preach a message of hope which requires character and self-discipline.