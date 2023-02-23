2023 elections: Vote credible leaders for Nigeria to be great, voters told

By Gabriel Ewepu and Ulebor Favour

AS the 2023 elections closes on, an American political leader, activist and lawyer, Stacey Abrams, yesterday, tasked Nigerians on what they want and take action collectively in order to get their desired candidates.

Stacey said this during a democracy talk series on the power of collective action, organised by Yiaga Africa in Abuja.

She said: “Let us always remember that every politician and every person working in politics whether you are putting your name on the ballot or you are behind the ballot, everyone has a sense of greed because we want something.

“The question is what is it that we want and why do we want it and what are we willing to do to get it? That should be our measure when we are deciding who we support and when we are pushing people to vote. It is helping them ask that question in a thoughtful way and presenting candidates an opportunity to help make their manifest.”

Speaking on democracy and holding leaders accountable, she said, “Acceptance must require accountability. When I was listening to the peace accord, the language is so profound. It said ‘you will accept but you will hold accountable’ and we have created this false narrative that acceptance no longer requires accountability.

“It must require accountability, it must be so that this nation, my nation, that we who believe in democracy, believe democracy can get better, and if we do not call out it’s force, how can we create it’s perfection, and you cannot create perfection when you say everything is fine.

“So part of my responsibility in the work I have done is not to invalidate election, it is to demand better from election, it is to demand better from those responsible for election; but you cannot do that If you become complacent in the system that allows people to be denied their voices.

“Meet people where they are, not where you want them to be. Accountability is not an afterthought, it is an action and accountability begins with you. When you are organising, when you are engaging, you have to constantly measure, are you doing what you say you are doing.

“So often we become convinced of our own rightness and we start to ignore that we are becoming the very people that we are mad at. We have to hold ourselves accountable as organisers, the validity of our work is grounded in the trust people have in us, in our authenticity”, she added.

Stressing on persistent as a political candidate, she (Stacey)while mentioning her challenges and progress as an American political activist pointed out that, “We have the right to make our decisions.

“We have the right to make mistakes. You may not get victory but you so get progress; The responsibility is to remember why you tried and still do the things you will do whether you get elected or not”, she said.