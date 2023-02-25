Video: Actress Kate Henshaw laments BVAS failure

By Biodun Busari

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has lamented the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, at her polling unit in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

The entertainment superstar made this known in a video posted on her Twitter page, alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was toying with her destiny.

Henshaw claimed her name was found on the INEC website, but bemoaned the inability of the BVAS to make her accreditation happen. Thus, she alleged disenfranchisement.

While she failed to mention the name of her polling unit, the diva called on the country’s electoral body to hastily address the challenge.

INEC is playing with my destiny, Kate Henshaw laments



Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission for the alleged failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System to accredit her as a registered voter…1 pic.twitter.com/kqJSzBSwz4 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) February 25, 2023

“INEC! I registered. I transferred my card and picked up my PVC. Now, your BVAS is saying I’m not registered but I’ve seen my name on the register on the wall and on your website,” Henshaw tweeted.

“What are you guys trying to say? You people are looking for trouble with me. INEC! CNN! BBC! Anybody watching this election from outside of the country should know that INEC is playing games.

“Not just me, but there are many people here whose names are not found on the BVAS. The person in charge of INEC Lagos should come and sort it out in the polling unit here.

“You people are playing with my destiny. Yes!” she added.