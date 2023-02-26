2023 Elections: Tinubu wins Masari’s polling unit in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The candidates of the All Progressives Candidates APC, in both the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday won the polling unit of the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

The Katsina Governor voted at his polling unit, identified as ‘Masari 001’ in Kafur LGA.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored 208 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP had 54 votes.

In the same vein, the APC senatorial candidate for Katsina South Senatorial District also won the governor’s polling unit after polling 217 votes to beat his closest rival from PDP who scored 47 votes.

Similarly, the APC House of Representatives candidate for Malumfashi/Kafur Zone triumphed over PDP and other Party’s candidate after polling 224 votes. PDPs candidate came second with 51 votes.

Shortly after exercising his franchise, the Katsina State Governor appealed to electorates in the state to defend the future of the country by voting responsible personalities to lead the country.

Masari also appealed to the electorates to put the country first with the fear of ALLAH and use their votes wisely.

According to him it’s been their prayers and wish to live the country in the hands of credible leaders who also have the people at heart.

In company of Masari were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Bature Masari and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Sani Isiyaku Masari, who also voted in the same polling unit with the Governor.