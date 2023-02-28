2023 Elections: Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Benue 

By Biodun Busari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu defeated his main rivals in the presidential election in Benue state.

Faruk Kuta, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced the result at the National Collation Center (NCC) in Abuja on Tuesday.

APC’s Tinubu polled 310,468 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) gathered 308,372 votes.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar garnered 130,081 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso got 4,740 votes.