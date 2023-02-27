2023 Elections: Sen Ohuabunwa denies arrest over vote buying

Sen. Ohuabunwa empowers constituents

…says report fake news, cheap blackmail

By Steve Oko

The Abia North senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Saturday’s poll, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has dismissed as fake news, the report of his purported arrest and detention over alleged vote buying.

He also described as ridiculous and a lame script, the said report trying to associate him with cultists.

The former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament, said that “the imaginary and concocted story” was the “handiwork of sore election losers desperately looking for how to stay afloat”.

Ohuabunwa said he did not have to buy votes to return to the Senate as his popularity among his people speaks for him.

He further said that contrary to the fake news, no security agency raided his house let alone arresting anybody related to him as there was no need for such.

The former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases, said it was ridiculous for anyone to try to link him with cult groups as he has never had anything to do with cultists or hoodlums considering his Christian and sound family backgrounds.

He urged members of the public to discountenance such imaginary and false publication being circulated by paid agents of a bitter election loser desperately looking for attention.

Senator Ohuabunwa who is optimistic of victory in last Saturday’s Abia North senatorial poll, appealed to his supporters to remain calm as the final results of the election were being awaited.

” Our people should be calm and remain vigilant as we monitor developments. The sponsors of this fallacious publication are the same people employing their old tact of intimidation and fraud to manipulate the outcome of the election but they won’t succeed.

” We know their antics and trade in stock which is to use blackmail as a smokescreen to perfect their rigging plot but any attempt to subvert the will of the people shall crumble”, Ohuabunwa said.

The former Leader House of Representatives, said that Abia North must be delivered from the influence of undemocratic forces.