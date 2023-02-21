2023 Elections: School sensitizes pupils, parents on civic rights 

By Miftaudeen Raji

A Lagos based muslim school, Flowers and Heart Nursery and Primary school has sensitized its pupils as well as parents on their civic rights against what it terms as “political apathy,” with a few days into the Nigeria’s general elections and as part of its contribution on political education.

The sensitisation was done at the school’s theme day presentation on Islam, Citizenship and Democracy in Ahamdiyya, Ifako-Ijaye Local government Area of Lagos state.

Speaking at the event, one of the guests and former Secretary of Lagos State Muslim pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji AbdulHakeem Kosoko, described democracy as medicine, which gives room for more people’s involvement in governance.

He said Islam encourages consultation, competence and trust as they are germane for Islamic system and leadership.

Alhaji Kosoko, who discouraged corruption which has engulfed the system said,

“In the last six months, I have come to realise that if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill us.”

He bemoaned the ideology of extreme stance on democracy but believed Muslims are justly balanced society .

Addressing the participants, a political aspirant, architect Abdurahaman Bello called on Muslims to be active in issues of governance, so as to have positive impact in the society.

He cited the early muslims who had lived under the leadership and protection of non- Muslim leaders with peace.

He said that Muslims were meant to serve as role model in governance and devoid of corruption but benevolent to the people.

“Paying tax makes a good citizen as it gives confidence to request your right from the government.”

He urged the parents to participate in politics even if they wish to remain non-partisan .

He pointed that good character , competence and ability to deliver efficiently woud be a key going into public space as leader.

The school noted that event, in the wake of 2023 general election, is an opportunity for the students and parents to be enlightened on their civic rights, citizenship and Democracy.

According to the school’s Proprietress, Mrs Maryam Omoyele, the school usually picks a theme for its term based on the current situation of things in the country and since it’s period of election, the theme on Islam, Citizenship and Democracy ” is considered .

“We saw it as an opportunity to enlighten our children and pupils on their rights , how to be good and responsible citizens and also about democracy with Islamic teaching since it’s a Muslim school.”

“We have been able to teach them( pupils) about citizenship through some invited honourable members and political aspirants who spoke with them at the program,” she said.

Omoyele, who acknowledged the support and massive turn out of the parents disclosed that she was delighted with the program as students now understand democracy and how government works through past excursion to State House of Assembly and other judiciary harm of government .

Part of the highlights of the event was the pupils displayed of various Nigerian tribes with cultural diversity promoting Nigeria’s Unity and togetherness against division and corruption.