[2023 Elections] Presidency: Results of 25,719 of 176, 846 polling units uploaded

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The late start to the commencement of the presidential polls in some parts of the country appears to have impacted negatively on the entire process as only 25,719 results have been uploaded out of 176,846 expected results.

The results are uploaded from each polling unit to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Result Viewing Portal IReV.

However, as of 9:07am on Sunday, only 25,719 results had been uploaded.

Nigeria has 176,846 polling units but elections only take place in 176,606 as 240 of the total figure have no registered voters according to INEC.

Results from Abia, Adamawa and some states had not been uploaded.

In few case, polling units officials uploaded their personal photographs to the portal in place of the result sheets.