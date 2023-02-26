2023 elections: Peter Obi wins polling unit in APC stronghold, Alimosho

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has won the presidential election in a polling unit in Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos State.

Recall this particular LG (Alimosho) is the stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At Polling Unit 046, Ikotun/Ijegun, Obi polled 111 votes while the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu garnered only 50 votes.

Meanwhile, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar got 5 votes in the aforesaid polling unit.