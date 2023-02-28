2023 Elections: PDP sweeps all senatorial districts in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has swept all three senatorial seats in Kaduna State in Saturday’s parliamentary elections.

It usurped the All Progressives Congress from two senatorial seats: Kaduna North and Kaduna Central, with Southern Kaduna previously owned by PDP.

In Kaduna north, the incumbent Senator, Suleiman Abdu Kwari of the APC lost to Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha of the PDP.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Saleh Ado, announced that Khalid secured 260,026 votes against Kwari, who polled 190,008 votes.

In Kaduna Central, PDP’s Lawal Adamu Usman, popularly known as (Mr. LA), won with over 250,000 votes.

According to the returning Officer, Professor Haruna Aminu, Usman polled 225,066 votes ahead of APC’s Abdullahi Mohammad Sani who polled 182,035 votes.

In Southern Kaduna, Sunday Katung of the PDP won the seat with 138,246 to defeat his closest rival Ayuba Micheal of the Labour Party who scored 101,479.

APC’s Bulus Audu came third with 77,753 as declared by the Returning Officer, Abdullahi Dalhatu.