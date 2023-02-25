2023 Elections: Oba Elegushi cries foul over alleged electoral fraud in Ikate

Oba Saheed Elegushi

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom has reacted to the violence that erupted at a polling unit outside his palace at Ikate in Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos state, where voters were attacked by suspected thugs.

Oba Elegushi spoke to newsmen on the violence on Thursday afternoon.

The monarch claimed al lot of strange faces stormed Ikate area to engage in electoral fraud under the guise of obtaining voter transfer from the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said, “You can see that a lot of people came out. But, I have one question to ask the INEC, how can someone go to your website and make a transfer with a fake address and you did not verify it? We are seeing a lot of strange faces, they don’t live in this vicinity, that is a fraud… we’re are going to take it up after the election.”

According to reports, the hoodlums reportedly attacked the area on Saturday afternoon carting away ballot boxes and chasing away the presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

A resident in the area is reported to have said, “The information I’m getting is that the violence erupted outside the Oba’s palace.

“The ballot boxes were snatched and everybody ran away. Thugs are still hanging around the area.”

An eyewitness, who voted in the polling unit inside the palace, tweeted, “The vote outside the palace was scattered by area boys. Ballot box jacked. Chased the presiding officer away.

“They just physically assaulted @EditiEffiong because he was videoing the whole thing. He tried running into the palace when they saw & chased him but they locked the gate. This is madness. The police officers here just stood & did nothing. They took his phone and deleted the video.

“Was outside when they chased and assaulted @EditiEffiong, tried recording but they are beating anyone recording here & taking your phone if they spot you. Area dey hot.”