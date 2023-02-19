2023 elections: More crises looming but Nigeria’ll survive — Baba Sebioba

•Advises mothers on the importance of praying for the future of their children

By Adeola Badru

The spiritual head and founder of Seed of Christ Golden Church, Prophet Solomon Oni Mustapha, popularly known as ‘Baba Sebioba, has predicted that the 2023 elections may witness some crisis, but the crisis will produce greater opportunities for many Nigerians to thrive.

He gave the prediction during his weekly church service, tagged: Iri Owuro, which takes place in his church every Monday.

According to him, God showed him a vision of the person who will emerge as the next president of the country, adding that the person that will emerge will encounter some difficulties, which he said, are evident by the series of crises that are erupting.

His words: “Many journalists had come to me to predict who will emerge as the next president. And I told them, let’s pray first because I’m not seeing the president chair not to talk of the person who will sit on it. So let’s pray. After some months, God showed me the chair and the question now is who is going to sit on this chair that flame of fire is coming out from? This translates to the crisis being witnessed in the country now.”

“Don’t forget that I told you God showed me a vision that this year will be a convenient year for Nigerians. But the property is for those who believe.”

“This was what happened exactly when God showed me the vision, during Corona Virus period in the country, that we would not gather in the church to worship for six months.”

“We were at Liberty Stadium for a city crusade between February and March when I heard the voice and I revealed it immediately to the congregation that for six months we would not gather in the church to worship.”

“Crisis is not peculiar to Nigeria, but it happens all over the world, he said.

Meanwhile, the man of God also advised mothers on the need to fervently pray for the future of their children.

He said: “As mothers, we are given a wonderful privilege and responsibility of raising our children – who belong to God, not us – to know and love Him. Your responsibility as mothers is to adequately care for our children’s souls as much as we care for their physical needs. It is out of order for you not to take it as high priority.”

“Satan recognizes such loopholes and strikes hard. He constantly tries to convince mothers to focus their attention and strength on the things that do not have eternal value blinding them to the real needs of their children. The Bible says in Ephesians 6:12 “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” The battle is not physical but dearly beloved, it is spiritual. Do not be deceived.”

“It’s time to re-focus and re-strategize. It’s time to make the main things. Spiritual battles and struggles must be fought spiritually. The only way you can win these battles is through spiritual exercises of which one of which is prayer. Let us contend for our children in the place of prayer regularly.”

“Regardless of how much effort you put into teaching and training your children, without prayer you won’t see the results you desire. As mothers, God takes what you do and uses it in your kids to produce much fruit. Mothers, what are the importance of praying for your children?”

“Prayers for our children protect and shield them from the constant attacks from the devil, the world and the flesh. Our children are under constant attack from the world, the flesh, and the devil. We should not relent but consistently commit them to the hands of their maker for them to survive in this crazy world. Each day our children are subjected to literally thousands of offensive images and words. Our children also face an enormous amount of peer pressure to become part of what is considered normal by the world’s standards. Without prayer our children will not be able to stand against the insurmountable odds they will face from childhood until they leave this world.”

“Diligent prayer helps us focus on what is truly important in the lives of our children.Living in a sin-stained world often directs our thinking toward earthly goals for our children. Regular, fervent prayer focuses our thoughts on what is truly important. As we focus on the Lord, our goals for our children are more in line with God’s goals for our children. Remember they belong to God. With that in mind, it becomes clear that we should seek His will through prayer on all matters pertaining to our children’s lives.”

“It leads to transformation in the lives of our children.

The salvation of children should be intensely sought so they may avoid the bad habits and struggles that plague many adults. A life transformed by Jesus Christ helps protect against a life full of regrets. Good habits are best formed when young. Prayer, Bible study, the daily fight against sin, and other Christian virtues developed in youth are a powerful defense against the strategies of Satan.”

“No one else knows our children as well as we do so no one else can pray for our children like we can. No one cares for your children more than you do (save for God). You have an intimate knowledge of your children that others lack. Your regular interaction with them gives you insight concerning their strengths, weaknesses, joys, struggles, and future goals. You are able to pray for each child according to his needs, his strengths and weaknesses. Although you implore others to pray on behalf of your children, few will actually pray, and none will pray with your intensity. After all, God entrusted their care to you. No one else but you may be praying for your children, so if you do not pray who will?”

“Praying for our children helps us to focus on what is truly important in their lives. Living in a sin-stained world often directs our thinking toward earthly goals for our children. Regular, fervent prayer focuses our thoughts on what is truly important. As we focus on the Lord, our goals for our children are more in line with God’s goals for our children. Remember, they belong to God. With that in mind, it becomes clear that we should seek His will through prayer on all matters pertaining to our children’s lives. It will increase your awareness of what is going on in their lives.”

“It brings mothers closer to God because if your relationship with God is on point, your communication with him is easier and you get into new levels of understanding and growth. As you pray for your Children, God points you to areas of your life where you need a change and you become better for it.”

“Prayer helps you talk to your children about what God desires for them to have as His children and it will give them comfort to know that they are loved and cared for by you their mothers.”

“Praying for your children is the work of eternity right in our everyday lives. It’s going to battle to keep Jesus on the throne of our hearts and the hearts of our kids. It’s humbling yourselves before the Lord, knowing that you cannot change your children, only God can bring about salvation and the fruit of the Spirit in their lives.”

“You are being cheated by the devil if you are not praying for your children. If only for a moment we could glimpse through the corridors of time and see the results of obedient, fervent prayer through God’s eyes, we most assuredly would fall face down and pray.

Knowing our God is sovereign over all things, there is no need to see the future.’

“Parents are to pray for their children’s spiritual as well as physical health and well-being. Mothers are to ask God to help guide their children in all that they say and do. Motherly prayer should be a daily reminder to them that God has entrusted them with the rearing and training of their children. Motherly prayer is an integral part of the loving relationship they have with their children.

Praying for your children is not a privilege that you have as mother it is a necessity.”

“Do not be weary in prayers. James 5:16 says “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” You will see the manifestation of all that you pray for,” Baba Sebioba posited.

