2023 elections: Let us remain focused

By NICK DAZANG

AS I write this, we have 15 days until the crucial 2023 general elections. Based on this, one can then assert that the elections are upon us. Our arrival at the cusp of these elections is underscored by the fact that, out of the 14 major milestones/thresholds enunciated in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the said elections, issued on February 26, 2022, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, we have thus far crossed 12. The thresholds that are yet to be crossed or reached are: the cessation of campaigns by political parties and their candidates on February 23, 2023, two days or 48 hours before the elections; and the actual conduct of the first set of elections, namely: the presidential and national assembly elections on February 25, 2023. On its part, the Election Management Body, EMB; the Independent National Electoral Commission, has scrupulously implemented this timetable, its strategic plan, and the election project plan. And in concert with the assiduous implementation of these plans, it has carried out these salient activities:

It has procured election materials – sensitive and non-sensitive for the elections and distributed them to its numerous holdings. In the first week of December 2022, it received the last batch of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, devices. Since last year, it has been conducting a slew of trainings for its employees and security agencies.These trainings, which involve its operations, ICT and Electoral Officers, EOs, will culminate in the training of ad hoc staff such as supervisory presiding officers, presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, collation and returning officers and registration area technical support staff, RATECHS. The Commission approved cascade training for all categories of election officials on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with the following dates: supervisory presiding officers, February 11–12, 2023; presiding officers and assistant presiding officers, February 14–16, 2023; and collation officers and returning officers, February 21–22, 2023. It has accredited observers and journalists (domestic and foreign) who would observe and report on the conduct of these elections. These observers and journalists will be briefed by the Commission shortly before the conduct of these elections. In fact, long term observation teams have since gone to work, and some have filed their pre-election reports.

The Commission has updated and expanded its framework for voting by internally displaced persons, IDPs, with a view to ensuring that no one is disenfranchised, particularly in the communities buffeted by insurgency and banditry. The Commission, in conjunction with civil society organisations and development partners, has upscaled voter education, publicity and conversations around the elections and the processes. The Commission has also escalated and increased the frequency of its engagements with stakeholders at the highest levels. INEC has collaborated and strategised with anti-corruption agencies, the Department of State Security, and the Police to combat vote-buying and selling. INEC has met with the managements of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in response to recent shortages of petroleum products and the new, redesigned currencies. On an almost daily basis, it engages with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, with whom it has a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to transport its staff, -permanent and ad hoc – before and on Election Day.

Even though the Commission has been engaging with the security agencies under the auspices of the Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, it visited the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno, retd(who co-chairs ICCES with the INEC Chairman), to secure his final and muscular buy-in and support for the elections. Last month the Commission set up a situation room and a Collation Centre at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja. From this expansive Centre, INEC will receive reports from the field and respond to them in real time as the elections unfold. It shall also return the winner of the presidential election to Nigeria’s Chief Electoral Commissioner, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, INEC carried out a mock accreditation exercise using the BVAS device. It also simulated Election Day voting in 436 designated areas across the country’s 109 senatorial zones. Reminiscent of the mock exercise of the Smart Card Reader, SCR, of 2014, the demonstration, which was aimed at showcasing the functionality of the BVAS device, was well received.

From the foregoing, it is crystal clear that INEC has manifestly demonstrated fidelity to its statutory mandate, its articles of faith, and its determination to conduct some of the best elections in our annals. But elections, as we have always explained, are a multi-stakeholder enterprise. Elections involve a plethora of stakeholders. And any error, whether inadvertent or deliberate, on the part of any of its stakeholders, can upend or scupper INEC’s well-laid plans. This is why other stakeholders must be forthcoming and join INEC in playing positive roles and adding value to the electoral process. In respect of stakeholders working in concert with INEC to deliver superlative elections in the next two weeks, we expect the security agencies, whose remit it is to secure the environment for the conduct of the elections, to do so with the utmost professionalism, patriotism and commitment. Apart from securing the men and materials for the elections and the Polling Units, PUs, and collation centres, security agencies must continue to secure the entire country so that Nigerians, especially those domiciled in areas prone to terrorism and banditry, will feel confident enough to come out in their numbers to exercise their franchise. There should be no letup or respite in the war on terror and its wicked perpetrators.

The political parties and their candidates must eschew comments that inflame passions or push the country to the brink of violence. The campaigns have unfortunately been bereft of civility and decency. Only a few candidates have so far dwelt on the issues in a campaign characterised by mudslinging, name-calling, and occasional clowning. If anything, their intemperate dispositions speak eloquently to the squalid character and pedigree of some of the contestants. They also underline the trite and well worn saying that one cannot give what one does not possess. In spite of these grave failings, and as the campaigns reach their apogee in the next 13 days, Nigerians must discountenance and dismiss the rabid canvassers of division along primordial lines. They must disavow the proponents of the postponement of the elections or those who contrive such illicit contraptions as an Interim National Government, ING.