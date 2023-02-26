2023 Elections: Kwankwaso defeats Tinubu in Ganduje’s LG

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has lost his local government area to the presidential candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje is from Ganduje village in Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano state.

According to the results announced by the returning officer of Adamu Jibril, APC scored 16,773 votes while NNPP scored 25,072 votes. PDP scored 2,477 votes and Labour got 202 votes.