2023 Elections: IGP deploys 3 CPs, 4 DCPs, 6 ACPs to Kaduna 

…Vow to deal with recalcitrant elements

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Three Commissioners of Police and other senior officers were in compliance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, deployed to Kaduna state to provide water-tight security before during, and after the 2023 elections.

The officers have resumed duty and were strategizing in order to provide effective election security in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

According to the Spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, the newly posted officers headed by Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday assured the good people of Kaduna state and all political actors of absolute neutrality and a level playing field for them to exercise their civic responsibilities for voting or be voted for in the forthcoming presidential and national assembly as well as governorship and state assembly elections.

He warned the agents of destabilization to have a rethink as officers and men were adequately provided to deal decisively with any recalcitrant element.

Jalige said the officers posted to the command to secure and safeguard the electorate and electoral processes are;

“1 CP Sunday Babaji psc (+) CP election Kaduna Command

2 CP Shehu S. Gwarzo CP Northern senatorial zone (Zaria)

3 CP Paul Omata CP Southern Kaduna senatorial zone (kafanchan)

4 DCP Patrick Daoor 2i/c southern kaduna senatorial zone

5 DCP Magaji Samaila incharge Zaria, Sabon Gari, Kudan and makarfi LGAs respectively while

6 DCP Abdulazeez Sani to take charge of Kubau, Ikara, Soba and lere LGAs

Other ACPs deployed includes Princewill Ijeoma, Mohammed Shamsuddeen, Garba Sule Yaro among others.”

“This deployment becomes necessary to ensure no stone is left unturned in providing a conducive atmosphere for the good people of Kaduna State to exercise their franchise and also to conduct the 2023 general elections devoid of Polical thuggery and other menaces before, during and after the 2023 election.”

‘The CP called on all citizens to give their maximum cooperation in ensuring safety of all and to take advantage of the command’s designated emergency contact as follows; 08075391105 and 07039675856 when in distress,” Jalige said.