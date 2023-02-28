2023 Elections: Ifeanyi Ubah retains senatorial seat in Anambra South

By Efosa Taiwo

The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has won the February 25 polls, retaining his position with 73,115 votes.

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) candidate Senator Ubah was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday.

Ubah trounced his closest rival, Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who polled 45,369 votes.

Obinna Uzoh of the Labour Party came third with a total votes of 28,102, Christian Ubah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 21,209 to take the fourth position.

In his reaction to the victory, Ubah appreciated the people of Anambra South for their support while assuring them of more impact and human-oriented representation.

He applauded INEC for a seamless electoral process and expressed hope that the democratic process of Nigeria will continue to get better with the active participation and dedication of every relevant stakeholder.

The Director General of the Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization, Mr Vin Onyeka, attributed the victory to the performance of Senator Ubah in the 9th Senate, adding that the victory will surely encourage him to perform better in the 10th Senate.