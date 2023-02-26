2023 Elections: Hoodlums move to set INEC office on fire in Kano

Suspected hoodlums have attempted to set the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC ablaze in Takai local government area of Kano state.

Eyewitness account said the incident happened during a clash between political supporters at the headquarters of Takai town, Sunday morning.

“The fire was set up from behind the building but it was quenched before it made serious damage and security operatives disperse the crowd.

“However, some people sustained injuries from the fracas that initially broke out; but they have been taken to the hospital for treatment while four persons have been reportedly killed.”

Another source said the fracas broke out as a result of issues during the collation of results at the LGA.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

He said the fire was set up at the generator house behind the office building but it was put off immediately.

“It was from the generator house that they put out the fire. It was hurriedly brought under control and security operatives have been intensified in the area.”

Kiyawa, however, said he was not aware of loss of lives.