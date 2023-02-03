2023 Elections: Hold us accountable if we fail – Party spokespersons

…as Africa Leadership Group engages party spokesmen

By Chris Onuoha

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria scheduled to hold in less than 3 weeks time, the Africa Leadership Group (ALG) has continued in its Townhall conversation tagged “Nigeria Leadership Series” to attract influential personalities including party members to speak and sensitize the citizenry about what to expect from them.

In the previous editions, Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, among others, bared their minds on salient issues affecting the country negatively and the way forward for a new Nigeria.

This continues as ALG in an effort to forestall political diligence and good governance through the virtual townhall forum, held a new series titled, “The Manifesto for a New Nigeria” and engaged spokespersons of the three major political parties in Nigeria namely; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represented by Daniel Bwala; All Progressive Congress (APC) represented by Dapo Thomas and the Labour Party (LP) also represented by Tanko Yunusa as special guests. It was an expressive and engaging conversation to raise more awareness in defense of their party manifesto ahead of the general elections.

Daniel Bwala was a former APC chieftain who resigned his position as a Special Adviser on Legal Matters to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and joined PDP having noticed that the party’s flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has the vision to pull the country out of the woods.

Dr. Tanko Yunusa is a Spokesperson for Labour Party Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation. He is a thorough bred human right activist who has worked with other influential activists in the country. He joined the Labour Party on the strength of the visionary perspective of the party’s flag bearers, while Dapo Thomas, an APC chieftain and financial analyst stood in for APC presidential Campaign Committee Spokesperson.

The session, a weekly virtual forum held on Thursday February 2, and hosted by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo was moderated by Sunny Enebi and Jumoke Akin-Tailor.

The trio in a concerted effort spoke convincingly, the contents in their party manifesto with focus on alerting the Nigeria citizenry about the readiness of their Principals to navigate Nigeria out of its current quagmire.

Dapo Thomas in his representations, made clear the manifesto of the APC party, noting that APC has security as one of its top priorities. While stating that his Principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man who knows how to tackle security situations. He added that during his tenure as a governor in Lagos State, he engaged private sectors to establish a formidable security outfit, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to complement the existing ones. He stressed that his antecedents in that area speak volume which he intends to replicate if he becomes the President, adding that even the current APC administration has reduced Boko Haram menace to a barest minimum after the previous PDP administration allowed it to escalate.

In a swift reaction, Daniel Bwala stated that the APC government has not lived up to expectation in terms of security in the country. He said that after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, insecurity has taken over the land against his promises. Citing prison attacks in various States, herdsmen/farmers clashes, banditry and kidnappings including secession agitations in the South South/Southeast as case study, Bwala berated the APC administration as a failure in keeping promises as a result of injustice among the party stalwarts. He also mentioned that Tinubu becoming a president will not perform magic and that the APC structure seems a monumental failure.

He enumerated some of the PDP’s manifesto that include proper intelligent gathering to enhance and tackle insecurity in the land, quality leadership as preceded by the former PDP administration and other prominent issues that the party will bring on board to forestall the lost glory of the land to be made possible by his Principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, Dapo Thomas argued in defense of APC manifesto, stating that the agricultural sector would be given a proper facelift as previously demonstrated by Tinubu by establishing community bonding that will eliminate bottlenecks suffered by farmers. He also noted that the expansion of Anchor Borrowing Fund will be included to improve the sector while employing an agro security approach to tackle the issues of farmers/herdsmen clashes. On centralization of government, Thomas mentioned that his Principal would set up agencies that will help the government to succeed as he has done before in Lagos State by setting up LIRS, LAWMA, and Power Agencies among others.

Thomas, however, reiterated his Principal’s statement on the removal of subsidy, while stating that the issue of overtaxing will not arise, instead, it would be expanded to meet the needs of the people.

However, Tanko Yunusa whose virtual appearance was distorted by an itinerary commitment spoke extensively on the labour Party’s manifesto as one built on a solid rock that would not fail. Holding forth the revolutionizing of the economy as mantra, he mentioned that the party is very much committed to delivering its promises, having garnered the masses’ support through their campaign outcomes.

Meanwhile, barrages of questions were elicited by participants and directed to the guest speakers. Some also bared their minds suggestively on how to reposition the country from the current ailing state.

In a closing remark, the moderators, Sunny Enebi and Jumoke Akin-Tailor reiterated the Africa Leadership Group commitment to help Nigerians to know what the contending parties have in their manifesto and also to hold them accountable for their words. Akin-Tailor also mentioned that ALG, having committed to bringing a veritable change in the Nigeria narrative, urged the public to hook up to their social media sites and platform to get informed about what stakeholders are saying concerning good governance and the new Nigeria project.